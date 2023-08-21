Community noting sergeant as “hero” after saving child

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County community is giving thanks to one of its own.

Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Bryce Trivett safely removed a child from a suspect’s vehicle after a kidnapping incident on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“When I approached the passenger side, I noticed the baby in the passenger’s arms. I asked him to roll the window down. He rolled his window down. I asked him to hand me the baby, and he seemed kind of nervous,” Sergeant Trivett said.

In dash camera footage, Sergeant Trivett can be seen reaching into the suspect’s vehicle and grabbing the child only seconds before driving away.

“The driver looked at me, and I could see it in his eyes that he was about to take off. I saw him reaching for the gear shifter, so I just made the decision to grab the baby and hope that it would be a good outcome,” Trivett explained.

The sergeant said training and instinct took over in the situation, ensuring the child was safe.

“When I realized that I was in that situation, I was like ‘We’ve got to get this taken care of and get this baby safe.’ My only focus was getting that baby out of that vehicle,” Trivett said.

He said after finishing work on Saturday, he went home and hugged his kids.

“All I could think about after saving that baby was that I’ve got kids at home, and it could have been one of them. I’m a kid’s fan anyway. I love kids,” Trivett said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.