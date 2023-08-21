Drury University freshman participate in ‘Service Plunge’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Drury University hosted its Service Plunge.

More than 360 incoming Freshmen volunteered their time across Springfield. They cleaned up parks and packed relief packages at Convoy of Hope.

The school says these acts of service are important for helping students connect with the local community. It alsogives them hands-on volunteering experiences, teamwork skills, and precious memories.

“It’s only been our first couple days like in Springfield, and like I can just tell it’s such a good community,” said Drury freshman Andrew Philbin. “You know, and there’s people here that need help and there’s people around the world that need help. And the fact that we can drop in in this community and help around is awesome.”

The students packed over 500 buckets, full of soap, towels, wipes, and other essential items going to those in crisis. Some of these will head to places like Maui and California for relief from storms.

