Drury University freshman participate in ‘Service Plunge’

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Drury University hosted its Service Plunge.

More than 360 incoming Freshmen volunteered their time across Springfield. They cleaned up parks and packed relief packages at Convoy of Hope.

The school says these acts of service are important for helping students connect with the local community. It alsogives them hands-on volunteering experiences, teamwork skills, and precious memories.

“It’s only been our first couple days like in Springfield, and like I can just tell it’s such a good community,” said Drury freshman Andrew Philbin. “You know, and there’s people here that need help and there’s people around the world that need help. And the fact that we can drop in in this community and help around is awesome.”

The students packed over 500 buckets, full of soap, towels, wipes, and other essential items going to those in crisis. Some of these will head to places like Maui and California for relief from storms.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reeds Spring man killed after motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree
With the heat index topping 115° in some areas today, heat stress and stroke will be a real...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Feeling down right terrible this week!
Crash generic.
Motorcyclist in serious condition after head-on crash with car near Licking, Mo.; three kids were passengers in the car
Pierce City, Mo. lynching memorial
Candlelight vigil in Pierce City reflects on the killings in August 1901; descendant of the Godley family says she recently learned about this part of her history
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies man killed in fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.

Latest News

Heat impacting athletic practices for schools in the Ozarks.
Athletic departments in the Ozarks canceling, rescheduling practices amidst record heat indices
With 106 out of the 150 school buses lacking air conditioning, parents and faculty are working...
Preparing for triple-digit temperatures: Springfield Public Schools take measures to keep students cool
Drury University freshman participate in ‘Service Plunge’
KY3's Marina Silva reports.
Lebanon School District adds new technology to assist first responders
KY3's Michael Hoffman reports.
Heat impacting athletic practices for schools in the Ozarks