Former Springfield police officer sentenced to probation on assault, resisting arrest charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Police Officer Nicholas Brasser has been sentenced after a domestic assault situation in 2021.

Court records say Brasser will serve two years of supervised probation on charges of resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault. If Brasser violates his probation, he will have to serve 90 days in the Greene County Jail.

According to court documents, in 2021, Brasser and a woman got into an argument at a Springfield bar, then they drove to an apartment complex. The woman told investigators that Brasser grabbed her throat, which led to her kicking him in the head.

Per court records, the woman asked someone to call 911 for her, saying Brasser tried to strangle her. She told police the two had been drinking, then got into an argument.

The court documents indicate that when Brasser was about to be arrested, he ran away from officers and had to be tackled by a corporal before going to jail.

When he was interviewed by investigators, Brasser denied that he assaulted the women and was “afraid to lose his job,” per court records. Brasser has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The Springfield Police Department said Brasser’s employment ended on January 25, 2021.

