League investigating after video appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second place tossing their trophies into Capaha Pond.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many of you reached out to us about a video that appeared on Facebook over the weekend.

The video shows an incident that happened at Capaha Park after the Babe Ruth World Series.

It appears to show players from the team that came in second place tossing their trophies into Capaha Pond. The team is from Mobile, Alabama.

On Monday, August 21, we reached out to the league for comment.

Rob Conner, vice president of operations at Babe Ruth League, Inc., told us they are aware of the video and are investigating.

He went on to say the league will take appropriate action once their findings are completed.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD officers demonstrating how NOT to take back-to-school pictures.
Springfield Police Department warns parents when posting back-to-school pictures on 1st day
Mountain Home High School/Mountain Home, Ark.
Mountain Home, Ark., teacher faces charges for inappropriate relationship with student
Derek Callahan
Camden County man charged after hitting Greene County area law enforcement patrol cars, a civilian car, and breaking into a home
Nicholas Brasser.
Former Springfield police officer sentenced to probation on assault, resisting arrest charges
The heat index could still top 110° in some areas today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as extreme, but heat continues

Latest News

The heat index could still top 110° in some areas today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as extreme, but heat continues
The dew point doesn't look quite as high today, but the heat index will still be as high as...
Not as extreme, but the heat continues
One of the Springfield Public Schools (SPS) police cars sitting in parking lot.
Springfield schools go back to school Tuesday; Police share safety info
Jordan Valley Ice Park
BEAT THE HEAT: Resources for the elderly and people without air conditioning
KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports.
BEAT THE HEAT: Resources for the elderly and people without air conditioning