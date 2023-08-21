Mountain Home, Ark., teacher faces charges for inappropriate relationship with student

Mountain Home High School/Mountain Home, Ark.
Mountain Home High School/Mountain Home, Ark.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A Mountain Home Public Schools teacher faces charges for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Madison Harned, 28, of Mountain Home, faces three counts of sexual assault. A judge set her bond at $50,000.

On August 18, investigators say they learned of possible inappropriate contact between Harned and an 18-year-old student. Investigators say during the investigation, it was discovered the teacher and student had multiple instances of inappropriate sexual contact.

Mountain Home Supt. Allyson Dewey shared a statement with KY3 regarding the incident:

The safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance to the district. We’re working closely and openly with law enforcement as this investigation unfolds, and at this time, we are not able to provide further comment as this is a personnel matter.

