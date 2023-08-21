Mountain Home, Ark. woman killed in a motorcycle crash

(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -Arkansas State Police say a large rock in the road caused a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The motorcycle hit the rock on State Highway 341 and then hit a sign. Stephanie Bay, 53, of Mountain Home was killed in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital in Mountain Home for treatment of his injuries.

