Ozark Mountain Daredevil bassist remembers A&M Records co-founder Jerry Moss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, music industry giant and co-founder of A&M Records, Jerry Moss, died at the age of 88.

With A&M Records, Moss worked with bands from The Police, to the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, and even Missouri’s own, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

The Daredevils recorded six albums during their time with A&M in the 1970s, and during that decade, the band worked closely with Moss. Daredevils bassist Michael “Supe” Granda shares the story of how the band from the Ozarks made it big time with A&M.

“We got started at A&M Records when our management, who also managed Brewer and Shipley at the time, based out of Kansas City. We made a demo tape and took it to them, and they liked it, and they decided to represent us. Stan Plesser and Paul Petersen were our managers out of Good Karma Productions in Kansas City,” said Supe.

Stan and Paul went to Hollywood to do business for Brewer and Shipley but also wanted to keep their band from the Ozarks in mind while out there.

“So they had their meeting, and everything was fine and hunky dory. At the end of the meeting, they said, ‘Oh, by the way, we’ve got this cassette of this new band back in the Ozarks we’re working with. Why don’t you give it a listen?’” said Supe.

The men handed A&R Executive David Anderle the tape. Supe says Anderle listened to two to three songs before stopping the tape.

“He hit the stop button on the tape player, he picked up the phone, and he called Glyn Johns, his close friend and world-renowned producer. They’ve been looking for a band to work on together because they were such close friends,” said Supe.

But the music duo was interested in a very niche group, and Anderle told Johns, that the Daredevils were that group.

“They wanted to get a typical American band, rough and wooly from the heartland. And they found us,” said Supe.

From there, the Daredevils signed a contract and were introduced to Jerry Moss, Supe recalls the band worked with Moss on a daily basis, but Moss usually steered clear when the band was recording new songs.

“A&M Records was a wonderful record label, for the fact that Jerry Moss gave us, as he did all of his artists, complete artistic control. There wasn’t a marketing man over our shoulders going, ‘Oh, I think you should turn that up. I think you should turn that down.’ He left us all to our own creativity. We made the music. We made the art. We turned the art in. Jerry Moss took over to sell the music. He didn’t interfere one iota, which was cool for a bunch of young hippie musicians from the Ozarks,” says Supe.

Supe recalls the band and Moss went through a lot together, from unorthodox recording sessions, like recording an album in a pre-Civil War era farm building with equipment trucked in all the way from Los Angeles, to Moss visiting the Ozarks many times.

One occasion of Moss visiting the band in Missouri is one of Supe’s favorite memories.

“Jerry flew into the Ozarks to hear some of our new songs for a new album. We took him to a clothing store, and we bought him some bib overalls and a straw hat. That’s what he wanted, he wanted bib overalls and a straw hat. He wanted to come and sit on the front porch and listen to some music with the frogs and crickets in the background and, you know, the dogs howling off in the distance. He loved that,” said Supe.

Supe adds one thing Moss did not love... were the ticks.

Supe says he and the rest of the Daredevils were incredibly thankful to have Moss in their lives.

“A&M was a very, very good record company for us. A bunch of young hippies who were just making the rules up as we went along. We’re very, very lucky to have met Jerry Moss, and we’re very lucky to have had him in our lives,” said Supe.

Supe says after their time at A&M, Moss asked if he could buy the publishing rights to their music because he loved it so much. The band agreed, and Supe says everyone got a big lump of chas at the time and now you can hear songs like “Jackie Blue” or “If you wanna get to Heaven” in a grocery store near you.

Moss is survived by his second wife, Tina Morse, and three children.

