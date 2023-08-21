Pacheco return possible during Saturday’s preseason game

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - History would suggest that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will keep most of his starters out of Saturday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

But second-year running back Isiah Pacheco might need a few reps before the Chiefs’ Sept. 7 season-opener against the Detroit Lions. For all of training camp, Pacheco donned a yellow non-contact practice jersey.

Pacheco reportedly played in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a broken hand and torn labrum and has yet to take any contact in the offseason lead-up to regular season action.

“There’s a chance, yeah,” Reid said Monday when asked if the running back who started -- and scored a touchdown -- in the Super Bowl will appear during Saturday’s preseason finale. “There’s a chance, he’s just got to be cleared and all that.”

Reid said during training camp that it was a challenge to hold Pacheco back, and Pacheco said mental reps were helping him improve upon his knowledge of the offense heading into his second season in Kansas City.

“It’s very frustrating, but when you’re on the side and getting those mental reps, you’re just detailing and getting those reps in the back – asking (Head) Coach (Andy Reid), ‘What’s this play?’” Pacheco said on Aug. 7. “Doing those mental reps and in the back, it allows me to stay on top of my task.”

Monday was the first day of practice that Pacheco was out of the yellow non-contact jersey since training camp began.

“That’s a positive step,” Reid said.

