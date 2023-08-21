Queen of Clean: Cleaning fabric shoes

Here’s an easy way to bring shoes with fabric back to life.
Here’s an easy way to bring shoes with fabric back to life.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy way to bring shoes with fabric back to life.

About this Tip: How to clean and care for fabric shoes

  • How to:
  • 1. Fabric shoes can be challenging, but cleaned correctly, they will last a long time.
  • 2. Lightly brush dirt and debris away using a light-colored horsehair or soft nylon brush.
  • 3. You can clean the shoes dry by rubbing them with a soot and dirt removal sponge. It is like a big brick eraser that erases dirt from surfaces. Find it in large home centers with wall washing supplies.
  • 4. Gently wipe with a damp cloth, preferably lint-free, a microfiber one.
  • 5. Light dirt spots can be removed using club soda, seltzer water, soda water, and a toothbrush. DO NOT RUB TOO HARD.
  • 6. Wipe to remove excess water using a microfiber cloth and air dry out of the sun.

Warnings & Cautions: Never overwet fabric shoes. Wring out cloth well. Do not rub too hard.

Linda Says: This works for any fabric shoe, including dress shoes.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reeds Spring man killed after motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree
Crash generic.
Motorcyclist in serious condition after head-on crash with car near Licking, Mo.; three kids were passengers in the car
With the heat index topping 115° in some areas today, heat stress and stroke will be a real...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Feeling down right terrible this week!
Pierce City, Mo. lynching memorial
Candlelight vigil in Pierce City reflects on the killings in August 1901; descendant of the Godley family says she recently learned about this part of her history
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies man killed in fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.

Latest News

With the heat index topping 115° in some areas today, heat stress and stroke will be a real...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Feeling down right terrible this week!
Dangerous heat this week!
Dangerous heat this week!
Mountain Home High School/Mountain Home, Ark.
Mountain Home, Ark., teacher faces charges for inappropriate relationship with student
MGN Online
Buffalo, Mo., man killed in a crash Monday morning