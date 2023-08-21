Queen of Clean: Cleaning fabric shoes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy way to bring shoes with fabric back to life.

About this Tip: How to clean and care for fabric shoes

How to:

1. Fabric shoes can be challenging, but cleaned correctly, they will last a long time.

2. Lightly brush dirt and debris away using a light-colored horsehair or soft nylon brush.

3. You can clean the shoes dry by rubbing them with a soot and dirt removal sponge. It is like a big brick eraser that erases dirt from surfaces. Find it in large home centers with wall washing supplies.

4. Gently wipe with a damp cloth, preferably lint-free, a microfiber one.

5. Light dirt spots can be removed using club soda, seltzer water, soda water, and a toothbrush. DO NOT RUB TOO HARD.

6. Wipe to remove excess water using a microfiber cloth and air dry out of the sun.

Warnings & Cautions: Never overwet fabric shoes. Wring out cloth well. Do not rub too hard.

Linda Says: This works for any fabric shoe, including dress shoes.

