Springfield City Council to consider a proposal to compile data on nuisance properties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council will consider a proposal Monday night to review data surrounding nuisance properties in the city.

Nuisance properties include dilapidated or abandoned properties, or homes that haven’t been taken care of.

City Councilman for Zone 3, Brandon Jenson, says that a recent housing study showed thousands of these properties within city limits.

“A recent housing study identified that there are over 2,000 residential structures in our community that are in poor, deteriorated, or dilapidated conditions,” said Jenson. “And beyond that, it also identified that many of our houses are over 50 years old, which can be really great if they’re, they’re well-maintained and well-kept. But it also presents some risks for the community.”

With this many nuisance properties, Jenson says it’s a common problem that has many negative impacts on the community.

“I’ve heard stories from residents all throughout the city, regardless of what type of neighborhood they may live in, everybody can identify a property like this. But it has impacts, like I said, on public safety, it has impacts on public health, it has impacts on the values of people’s property. So it I mean, it touches almost every facet of our life,” said Jenson.

Some of those negative impacts include higher crime rates, mold and pest issues, and fire risks. Nuisance properties also lower property values of the homes around them, as well as lower housing and renting inventory, a critical issue during an ongoing housing and renting crisis.

The proposal, Council Bill 210, if passed, will require the City Manager to compile a report on nuisance properties in the city.

“So it’s primarily a data request, allowing the city to really dig into the information and identify what the true issues are looking at owner occupancy versus rental occupancy versus vacant structures? Are the issues primarily with single-family homes or multifamily properties? Are owners located here locally? Are they located out of state? And then also looking at our enforcement processes?” said Jenson.

The proposed report would analyze this data and help the city come up with solutions to these eyesores.

“So one of the tasks within this is to look at that determine what the staffing needs would be, what the fiscal impact would be both in terms of revenues, if we’re increasing fines, for failure to maintain your property, or for having significantly dilapidated buildings, to looking at other strategies, such as a rental inspection program, that that is a really, really big step for our community,” said Jenson. “And so I think first and foremost, we have to look at the data and then develop the solutions based off of that rather than the other way around.”

Jenson did note that the goal is to not punish landowners, but instead find a solution that benefits everyone.

“I oftentimes think of like my grandma, or the little old lady that lives in your neighborhood that may not be able to keep her grass mowed all the time, and that’s a really common concern that I hear, and so this actually charges the city to identify ways to work with neighborhood associations to help those property owners before they even entered the citation, or abatement system,” said Jenson.

The proposal wouldn’t cost anything, since it’s data the city already has, it just utilizes the city to take this data and analyze it.

Jenson also noted that this bill is backed by many community organizations that also want to find solutions to the nuisance properties in the city.

“It has a variety of stakeholders. So it has the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, the Neighborhood Advisory Council, the Home Builders Association, the Chamber, the Springfield Apartment and Housing Association, the Springfield Tenants Union, the NAACP, and the Public Housing Authority have all formally expressed support for it. And I think that speaks to the seriousness of the issue in our community, as well as the commitment of all of those folks to saying, Okay, let’s look at the data and then figure out what we can do to actually solve it,” said Jenson.

To read the proposal in full, you can visit here.

