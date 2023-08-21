Springfield Planning and Zoning postpones rezoning request for Sunshine & National development

BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A rezoning request for property at the corner of Sunshine Street and National Avenue scheduled to come back before the Planning & Zoning Commission on August 24 has been postponed to the November 9 meeting.

The current proposal is to rezone 2.6 acres of property generally located at 1739, 1745, and 1755 S. National Avenue, 1138 E. University Street, and 1111, 1119, 1133, and 1141 E. Sunshine Street from a single-family residential district to a general retail district, and establish new conditional overlay district No. 220.

At the request of developer Ralph Duda III, City Council, at its May 22 meeting, remanded the request back to the Planning & Zoning Commission to address changes to the project, including concessions to the conditional overlay district.

A conditional overlay is a regulatory tool that creates a special zoning district intended to allow a floating zone to be established as an overlay to a base zoning district. A conditional overlay limits particular land uses to be established and can incorporate specific design standards and development-related conditions.

The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended against approval at its April 20 meeting.

