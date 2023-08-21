Tree from conservation land crushes home in Merriam Woods, Mo.; Homeowners liable

MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - A family in Merriam Woods is looking for answers after a tree on the Department of Conservation’s land crushed their home during the storms we saw in early August.

We have called them, and they said there’s nothing they can do about it,” said homeowner Yanira Contreras. “It’s just an act of God.”

Yanira Contreras lives with her daughter and her aunt Lisa Thomas. On the night the tree crushed their Miriam Woods home, they weren’t there only because Contreras had been invited out to celebrate her 21st birthday.

“I probably would have been hit pretty bad,” said Contreras. “My kid, I don’t know where my kid would have been. You know, it was separate times. I don’t know if I would have been cooking it so far. It’s just scary to think about, you know?”

Contreras and Thomas say they were told she was liable to fix the damage.

“To rebuild it, it would be 20 grand just to rebuild it.,” said Contreras. “And if I wanted to get this hauled off the property because we own the lot, it’s on. But if we wanted to get it hauled off, I wanted to get it hauled off. It’d be like $10,000.”

The Missouri Dept. of Conservation says Contreras and Thomas are liable to pay.

“This appeared to be a healthy tree, said Francis Scilicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “And that’s the case. We are not responsible for this.”

He says it’s because before the tree came down, it was healthy and showed no signs of falling any time soon.

“If this were a dead or a snag tree, if it obviously had some problems, that would be another issue,” said Skalicky. “But as I said, from our, from what we saw of it from what we actually and we were there, we actually looked at it, it looked like a healthy black oak tree. And, you know, there’s no reason for us to take a hill, take down a healthy tree on our property.”

Contreras and Thomas, though, feel that the thousands in repair costs shouldn’t fall on their shoulders.

“I’ve worked so hard for this house all of us have, you know, what I’m saying in the fact that you’re telling me that there’s nothing we can do,” said Contreras. “And no, that’s not. That’s not how that goes. I mean, I feel like something needs to be done about it.”

