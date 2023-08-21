Well-known youth basketball coach and former Missouri State, MSU-West Plains stand-out Robert Yanders dies at the age of 44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Anyone who’s traveled the youth basketball circuit in the region knows the name Robert Yanders.

And if you are a longtime fan of the Missouri State Bears, you remember him as the starting guard for Barry Hinson’s teams for two seasons from 2000-02 where he averaged 10 points-per-game.

Or if you followed the Milwaukee native when he first arrived in the Ozarks you saw his leadership at Missouri State-West Plains where he helped the Grizzlies achieve a number 2 national ranking and Region 16 championship in 1999, resulting in his being named to the school’s Hall of Fame.

But after Yanders played professionally overseas, he achieved his greatest success when he returned to the Ozarks and became a youth basketball coach, mentoring hundreds of local players including many of the top stars in the area. Yanders even started his own basketball facility and prep school in Nixa known as “The Basketball Movement” where among the programs he offered were skill development, team placement, clinics, Euro preparation and NBA pre-draft preparation.

But on Monday The Basketball Movement gym was silent with flowers sitting by the front door after news broke that Yanders had passed away overnight at the age of 44. No official cause of death has been released yet.

Friends we talked to on Monday were distraught and surprised, saying Yanders appeared in good health. Isaac Haney, a former stand-out at Kickapoo who now plays at Austin Peay after college stops at Missouri State and Northwestern State, worked out with Yanders Friday at the Nixa facility.

“We got finished and I told him I loved him and would be back to train a couple of more times before I headed back to school,” Haney remembered.

His reaction when he heard the news Monday morning?

“It was a shock then and it’s still a shock now,” he said. “I woke up today thinking I would get to learn and train under him just like I do every day. I started working with him when I was about 11 years-old and as much as he shaped me on the floor he really shaped me off the floor as well. Everything I did I always sought out his mentorship. He had a knack for seeing the bigger picture. Anyone who was able to be trained by him considers him a father figure. He meant so much to me beyond basketball.”

When asked what was special about Yanders’ transformational teachings?

“It was just the way he was able to take a bunch of individuals who were just interested in basketball and having fun and teaching the value of hard work and togetherness,” Haney replied. “It wasn’t all about winning. It was all about each other. We became closer like brothers and family.”

“He had an impact on southwest Missouri as much as any player,” said Yanders head coach at Missouri State Barry Hinson, who now heads up Oklahoma State’s NIL program. “He meant so much to our program and to the program at West Plains and even after that he was still contributing. Just think of all the young men and women who got the opportunity to have their educations paid for because of him. But it wasn’t only basketball. He just made people better.”

Hinson too couldn’t believe the news he woke up to on Monday.

“I don’t mind telling ‘ya I’ve been walking around in a fog today,” he said.

Hinson remembered Yanders selfless personality and mega-watt smile as he talked about Robert’s college years.

“He always put others before himself,” Hinson said. “But that smile! He could eat a banana sideways when he was smiling. It was so big! And Rob was one of those young men that when he entered the room it brightened and when he left the room it kind of went dull. And in a day where some athletes act entitled, Rob was never that way.”

While the future of Yanders’ basketball facility isn’t known yet, Haney was asked if it will be strange going back there without his mentor present.

“The gym won’t be the same place,” Haney answered. “The world won’t be the same place. That’s just a tribute to the kind of impact he had.”

Meanwhile Hinson says heaven won’t be the same either after Coach Yanders arrival.

“He’s already telling the Lord he doesn’t have a good left-hand,” Hinson laughed. “If anyone would point that out, he’d be the one. And he’s probably putting together a league of some sort.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.