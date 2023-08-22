Authorities dismiss charges against a juvenile for a deadly crash in Springfield

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting in one person’s death and several others injured.(Thomas Leonard)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police dismissed charges against a juvenile involved in a deadly crash in Springfield.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday, July 22, at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine.

Police say a juvenile driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 southbound on Kansas Expressway entered the intersection at Sunshine Street, hitting a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 37-year-old Jonathan Wright of Crane, Missouri. The collision caused the Malibu and Chrysler to hit a 2011 Mazda 3, a 2003 Honda Accord, and a 2008 Buick Lucerne. Wright died at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with any information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD officers demonstrating how NOT to take back-to-school pictures.
Springfield Police Department warns parents when posting back-to-school pictures on 1st day
Mountain Home High School/Mountain Home, Ark.
Mountain Home, Ark., teacher faces charges for inappropriate relationship with student
Derek Callahan
Camden County man charged after hitting Greene County area law enforcement patrol cars, a civilian car, and breaking into a home
Nicholas Brasser.
Former Springfield police officer sentenced to probation on assault, resisting arrest charges
The heat index could still top 110° in some areas today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as extreme, but heat continues

Latest News

Medical crews tending to a guard outside the Justice Center Tuesday.
First Alert 4 captures guard being taken out of Justice Center after hostage situation
The school year is starting up for Springfield Public Schools (SPS) on Tuesday.
Springfield schools go back to school Tuesday; Police share safety info
The heat index could still top 110° in some areas today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as extreme, but heat continues
The dew point doesn't look quite as high today, but the heat index will still be as high as...
Not as extreme, but the heat continues