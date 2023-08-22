Authorities dismiss charges against a juvenile for a deadly crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police dismissed charges against a juvenile involved in a deadly crash in Springfield.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday, July 22, at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine.

Police say a juvenile driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 southbound on Kansas Expressway entered the intersection at Sunshine Street, hitting a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 37-year-old Jonathan Wright of Crane, Missouri. The collision caused the Malibu and Chrysler to hit a 2011 Mazda 3, a 2003 Honda Accord, and a 2008 Buick Lucerne. Wright died at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with any information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.

