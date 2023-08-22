BEAT THE HEAT: Resources for the elderly and people without air conditioning

Jordan Valley Ice Park
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is urging you to be careful in this heat.

It says the elderly are at a higher risk for heat-related illness and draw concerns about people who don’t have air conditioning.

“It’s been like the hottest summer I can really think back on,” said Shalon Applegate, who uses cooling centers. “Even back in 2019, I landed homeless myself at that point, but I don’t remember those summers being nearly as intolerable as what it is right now.”

The Jordan Valley Ice Park is the spot Applegate uses to cool down. Also, open during the day are the lobbies of the park board’s Chestfield, Dan Kinney, and Doling Family Centers.

COOLING CENTERS: See an interactive map of cooling centers in Missouri

In the heat, Senior Age is urging you to check on elderly friends and family.

”We have what’s called our telephone and assurance program, so already our customers are getting weekly phone calls,” said Jennifer Tennison with Senior Age.

Tennison says she calls people on a weekly basis to make sure they are doing ok.

”All of our senior centers are cooling centers, and that’s a great place for them to meet,” said Tennison.

She says you can still sign up if needed and that centers are on the north and south sides of Springfield.

Consumer Reports: Protecting your home from excessive heat

If you are in the heat - and become weak, nauseous, lightheaded, or develop a strong pulse or heart rate - grab something cold to drink - and immediately move to a cool place.

