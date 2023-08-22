City of Republic, Mo., asks residents to conserve water following well failure

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Republic asks citizens to conserve water.

City leaders say the well No. 3, the second largest producing well, experienced a failure. It will be out of service for approximately one week.

They ask residents and businesses to practice water conservation measures:

Minimize washing clothes

Minimize washing dishes

Minimize showers/baths

Minimize irrigating lawns

Minimize filling pools

The failure at the well does not impact the quality of the water.

Questions? Contact the Builds Department in the city at 417-732-3150.

