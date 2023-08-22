City of Republic, Mo., asks residents to conserve water following well failure
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Republic asks citizens to conserve water.
City leaders say the well No. 3, the second largest producing well, experienced a failure. It will be out of service for approximately one week.
They ask residents and businesses to practice water conservation measures:
- Minimize washing clothes
- Minimize washing dishes
- Minimize showers/baths
- Minimize irrigating lawns
- Minimize filling pools
The failure at the well does not impact the quality of the water.
Questions? Contact the Builds Department in the city at 417-732-3150.
