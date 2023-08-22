City of Republic, Mo., asks residents to conserve water following well failure

City of Republic, Mo.
City of Republic, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Republic asks citizens to conserve water.

City leaders say the well No. 3, the second largest producing well, experienced a failure. It will be out of service for approximately one week.

They ask residents and businesses to practice water conservation measures:

  • Minimize washing clothes
  • Minimize washing dishes
  • Minimize showers/baths
  • Minimize irrigating lawns
  • Minimize filling pools

The failure at the well does not impact the quality of the water.

Questions? Contact the Builds Department in the city at 417-732-3150.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD officers demonstrating how NOT to take back-to-school pictures.
Springfield Police Department warns parents when posting back-to-school pictures on 1st day
Derek Callahan
Camden County man charged after hitting Greene County area law enforcement patrol cars, a civilian car, and breaking into a home
Mountain Home High School/Mountain Home, Ark.
Mountain Home, Ark., teacher faces charges for inappropriate relationship with student
Nicholas Brasser.
Former Springfield police officer sentenced to probation on assault, resisting arrest charges
The heat index could still top 110° in some areas today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as extreme, but heat continues

Latest News

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Authorities dismiss charges against a juvenile for a deadly crash in Springfield
Medical crews tending to a guard outside the Justice Center Tuesday.
First Alert 4 captures guard being taken out of Justice Center after hostage situation
The school year is starting up for Springfield Public Schools (SPS) on Tuesday.
Springfield schools go back to school Tuesday; Police share safety info
The heat index could still top 110° in some areas today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as extreme, but heat continues