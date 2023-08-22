City Utilities says new electric demand peak reached on Monday due to excessive heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities says a new peak of electric demand was set Monday due to the excessive heat and humid conditions.

“Weather conditions are such that demand on electric systems will continue to increase throughout the week,” CU said in a news release.

CU also shared how customers can conserve energy and save money during the heat this week.

Use a smart thermostat to adjust the setting at night and when no one is home. Keep your home warmer than normal when you are away.

Change or clean the filters in the air handler at least twice during the cooling season. On the outside unit, keep the fins and coils free from leaves, dust, grass clippings, and other debris.

Close drapes and shades during the day to keep out the heat from the sun, especially on the south and west sides.

Turn ceiling fans counterclockwise to push cool air down.

Keep cool air from heading out an exterior door by placing a draft stopper to block gaps at the threshold, adding weatherstripping inside door frames, or attaching a door seal to the bottom of the door.

Cook with small appliances. Ovens release heat that makes it harder to keep your home cool. Try cooking with appliances that use less energy, such as microwaves, crackpots, or an air fryer.

Replace heat-producing incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs.

Check to make sure your fireplace damper is tightly closed.

“CU’s employees are working continuously to provide reliable service to our customers and are ready to respond should unexpected circumstances arise,” said Gary Gibson, City Utilities President, and CEO. “We want to make sure our customers are aware of ways they can manage their electric usage and their bills and understand the role they can play in helping to manage system impacts.”

