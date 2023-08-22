Justice Center detainees demand pizza, chicken patties after taking guard hostage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 70-year-old guard has reportedly been taken hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis.

According to police, prisoners took a guard hostage on the 4th floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard is not armed and police do not have information on any injuries. Police said the incident is confined to the fourth floor.

A source told First Alert 4 the detainees are demanding pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Other information was not immediately known. This story will be updated as details become available.

