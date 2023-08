ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You can snag $7 tickets to watch the Cardinals take on the San Diego Padres.

The team has paired up with Papa Johns for the special discount ticket offer. Fans can now purchase tickets for $7 and field box tickets for as low as $17.

The Cardinals take on the Padres Aug. 28-30. Click here for more information.

