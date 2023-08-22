Jordan Valley Ice Park closed because of the heat concerns; cooling center opened

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Jordan Valley Ice Park will remain closed through Wednesday to keep the ice from melting.

The cooling center at the ice park will remain open.

Extreme heat pushed the ice park’s air conditioning units to the brink. The parks department says the extra heat from people exercising or ice resurfacing could cause the systems to fail. Administrators say losing the air conditioning would create a huge problem.

You can go in through the east side entrance for anyone needing to use the cooling center.

