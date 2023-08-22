Police investigate crash between SUV and Springfield Public Schools bus; no reported injuries

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a Springfield Public Schools bus on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the crash at Pierce and Jean after the 4 p.m. hour. Police say there are no injuries reported in the crash.

Parents are working with the school district to transport their kids home.

Springfield Public Schools open the fall semester on Tuesday.

