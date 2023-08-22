Police investigate stabbing at Republic, Mo., home

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for stabbing a man in the back at a home in Republic.

Matthew Whittenberg, of Cassville, Mo., faces assault, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action charges.

Witnesses told police Whittenburg had been jealous of the close friendship between his ex-girlfriend and the victim. Investigators say Whittenburg grabbed a knife in the home, the two rolled around on the floor, and then the stabbing happened.

Investigators say witnesses later locked Whittenburg in the garage until police arrived. Investigators say Whittenburg told police the group had been drinking. He has a court date set for Monday morning

