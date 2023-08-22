Workers outside in the Ozarks share tips to beat the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With record heat in the Ozarks, many people have retreated to air-conditioned homes and offices for work. But, many can’t escape that heat, forced to work outdoors no matter how hot.

“It can be dangerous,” said HVAC technician Shiloh Smith

Smith has been working as a service technician for ten years. He says the job, in the heat, never gets easier, especially with the record numbers we’ve been seeing.

“Just listen to your body. Make sure you can tell,” said Smith. “If you’re getting dehydrated, if you start to get a headache or anything like that, that’s one of the signs that I usually feel is a headache first, and then I’ll stop for a minute, get a break and get a drink of water, things like that. So it’s it does get very, very hot.”

Smith makes sure when he leaves for his jobs, he packs plenty of water in a cooler before he gets to work cooling down our homes. He says his job is at its hottest when working in attics, and over time he’s developed a system for staying cool.

“Get up there and get your work done as fast as you can know what you’re going up there to do,” said Smith. “Take the tools that you need, so you’re not making multiple trips. And get what needs to be done and attics done as quick as possible.”

But it’s not just HVAC. Lawn care companies are outside all day, but they’re also ensuring their employees stay hydrated with hydration boosters like Liquid IV, which is packed with electrolytes to stretch water further.

“It helps the body hydrate,” said Shawn Jones with 417 Mowing. “And that seems to be making a big difference. You know, so we’re, we’re keeping that stuff supplied to them so that they can keep going.”

They’re also providing other products to cool down their employees.

“We’ve got an icemaker at the shop, so everybody gets their cooler filled in the mornings, we provide bottled water, and that’s one thing that guys are sure to do is make sure that their cooler is stocked up,” said Jones.

We also spoke with the U.S. Postal Service about its workers. Mail carriers have to be out in the excessive heat. USPS encourages all its employees to bring water, ice and wear protective clothing like hats on their routes. We’re also told that there is a new Heat Illness Prevention Program and mandatory heat illness prevention training for all its carriers.=

And remember to all working outside, stay hydrated, and if you’re experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness do not hesitate to call 911.

“And we’ve also got cooling towels where they can dip in the cold water and put them on their neck to get a little bit of relief that way,” said Jones.

