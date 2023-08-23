Camden County sheriff fires deputy at center of child pornography investigation

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County sheriff fired a deputy following an investigation into child pornography.

Sheriff Tony Helms did not name the deputy. No formal charges have been filed.

The sheriff received a tip through the Cyber Tipline in June regarding an individual uploading suspected child pornography in Camden County. The sheriff said he requested a special investigation in July after determining the suspect was an employee of the sheriff’s office. The sheriff fired the deputy on August 22.

“There is no greater trust than that placed by the public into the hands of their law enforcement officer,” said Sheriff Helms. “I want to personally assure the people of Camden County that I take my deputy’s behavior and responsibilities seriously. I hold each of my deputies to the highest degree of credibility, and I expect them to hold themselves likewise.”

Sheriff Helms says at no time during the investigation has anyone in the community been in danger.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.