Camden County sheriff fires deputy at center of child pornography investigation

Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County sheriff fired a deputy following an investigation into child pornography.

Sheriff Tony Helms did not name the deputy. No formal charges have been filed.

The sheriff received a tip through the Cyber Tipline in June regarding an individual uploading suspected child pornography in Camden County. The sheriff said he requested a special investigation in July after determining the suspect was an employee of the sheriff’s office. The sheriff fired the deputy on August 22.

“There is no greater trust than that placed by the public into the hands of their law enforcement officer,” said Sheriff Helms. “I want to personally assure the people of Camden County that I take my deputy’s behavior and responsibilities seriously. I hold each of my deputies to the highest degree of credibility, and I expect them to hold themselves likewise.”

Sheriff Helms says at no time during the investigation has anyone in the community been in danger.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Authorities dismiss charges against a juvenile for a deadly crash in Springfield
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a Springfield Public Schools bus on...
Police investigate crash between SUV and Springfield Public Schools bus; no reported injuries
Matthew Whittenberg, of Cassville, Mo., faces assault, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and...
Police investigate stabbing at Republic, Mo., home

Latest News

The Boppy Newborn Lounger has been linked to infant deaths, according to lawmakers.
Deadly recalled baby products still for sale on Facebook Marketplace despite takedown requests, lawmakers say
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announces upcoming efforts to help connect families to rental...
St. Louis proposal would ban ‘military-grade’ weapons, prohibit guns for ‘insurrectionists’
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during...
Chiefs’ Andy Reid: ‘no communication’ with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones amid holdout
Fassnight Creek Farms Dan Bigbee gets us thinking about fall.
Garden Spot: Heading out to the sunflower patch