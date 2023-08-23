City of Springfield seeking input on transportation & infrastructure projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Springfield is seeking feedback from citizens in the form of a survey on a proposed list of improvement projects and potential programs to be considered for future funding through the city’s tax funds.

Voters approved the ¼-cent Capital Improvement and 1/8-cent Transportation sales taxes in 2019 with a 20-year sunset. As promised, the city is bringing a proposed list of projects forward for public feedback.

The survey is available Aug. 23 – Sept. 6 online at springfieldmo.gov/infrastructuresurvey. Paper copies of the survey are available at the Citizen Resource Center, inside the Busch Municipal Building Lobby, and at all Springfield-Greene County Library branches.

The survey includes a project map and short descriptions of the full list of projects. It asks citizens to prioritize the improvements they think are most beneficial to the community, offer guidance on the amount that should be invested in certain city-wide programs, and provide any additional comments they might have. The survey is open to anyone who lives, works, or otherwise visits Springfield and uses the city’s transportation system and facilities.

The city identified 26 proposed projects using the following criteria:

Increased safety for all users

Support of economic development

Protection and enhancement of the environment and quality of life

Enhancement of quality of place

Intermodal connectivity

Condition of the infrastructure

Opportunity for public and private partnerships

Efficiency and effectiveness of the system

Other factors included in the consideration of projects and programs are city department and partner agency assessed need, continuation project status, and equitable geographic dispersion. City/agency need is determined by city departments and partner agencies who assess other variables that may impact the project’s overall benefit to the community.

The results of the survey will help guide the city of Springfield as it sets priorities for improvement projects and programs funded through the city’s tax funds.

