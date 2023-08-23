CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this wanted Greene County woman?

58-year-old Sherri Mae Brown is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Sherri Mae Brown, 58 Photo: 2021
Sherri Mae Brown, 58 Photo: 2021(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Sherri Mae Brown. She’s wanted in Greene County on a felony drug charge. Springfield police describe Brown as approximately 5′04″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes. Detectives believe the 58-year-old is in the Greene County area.

If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.

