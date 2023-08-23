Exotic pets interest surges in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The exotic pet business is seeing a rise in interest from Arkansans.

Exotic pets, or captive wildlife species as listed under the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission website, have been gaining popularity over the last 20 years. Petkeen values the exotic pet industry at over 15 billion dollars and says nearly 50 percent of US pets are considered exotic.

Benjamin Alford is the owner of the recently opened B&B’s Exotic Pets, and he said he’s seen the high interest in exotic pets in the few weeks his store has been open.

“There’s something different about an exotic animal. A lot of people nowadays are trying to go against the status quo of things,” he said.

In Arkansas, acquiring an exotic animal involves obtaining an importation permit or purchasing from a seller with a wildlife breeder/dealer permit from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Ashley Grimsley-Padron, captive wildlife program coordinator with Arkansas Game and Fish said that in recent years, importation permits have seen an upward trend - escalating from 66 in 2021 to 63 in 2022 and reaching 74 in 2023.

The number of Wildlife Breeder/Dealer Permits has also risen, but she noted many of those may include renewals.

Grimsley-Padron said breeders and sellers also have regulations they have to follow.

“We go and actually do inspections, we look at the cages the aquariums, the flight gin whatever the species may be. We go and make sure it’s big enough and it’s humane, and it’s clean.”

“Arkansas Game and Fish come through, they make sure that the temperature, humidity, and things like that are correct and that these animals are gonna be well cared for and get the things that they need,” Alford said.

Some organizations have spoken out against the ownership of exotic pets, but Grimsley-Padron said Game and Fish’s interest is to keep the animal safe.

“All of our regulations are specific about making sure that animals are being treated humanely, to protect the animals. Regulations protect both the animal itself and our native wildlife,” she said.

Alford recommended a potential exotic pet owner to do much research before buying an exotic pet, but not everyone has all the answers when they walk out the door. Alford said there is a community online ready to help.

“There’s a lot of constructive criticism that goes on Facebook and stuff, you know, you can actually learn a lot. I’ve learned a lot from other people,” he said.

Jonesboro also has veterinarians who can provide care to exotic pets.

Alford says he expects the interest in exotic pets to grow further and hopes there are more owners who can provide homes to these pets.

“You can actually change some people’s minds about, you know, the snakes and spiders, just by showing them how cool they can be,” Alford said.

You can find the unrestricted captive wildlife species list and permitted captive wildlife species on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.