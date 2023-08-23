Greene County & Christian County officials working to implement tax break for senior property owners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Senate Bill 190 allows counties to freeze property taxes for seniors eligible for social security income benefits, own a home, or pay property taxes on a home.

The law goes into effect next week. That’s when local commissions could vote on whether to allow people in their county to put a freeze on their property taxes.

Officials in Greene and Christian Counties say they’ll likely put the law into place. However, they are still working to clarify some of the bill’s language. That’s where a special task force comes in.

Christian County Presiding Commissioner Lynn Morris said, “We need to make Senate Bill 190 happen.”

“Counties have a unique way of making things happen,” said Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon.

“The problem is the idea was great, but the language in the bill is awful. It’s probably, in my opinion, it’s the worst bill that I’ve seen in the eight years (and) I served back in Jefferson City,” said Morris.

Both agree that there are flaws with the bill as it’s written.

“We follow the law. It’s just that we want to make sure we understand what the law says,” said Dixon.

It’s why commissioners across the state decided to band together.

Dixon continued, “The Missouri Association of Counties president appointed a task force this summer. It’s actually being chaired by the Greene County Collector Allen Icet.”

The task force is working with attorneys to ensure that the law is interpreted consistently.

“In the next ten days, they will have a template going out to all 114 counties. We can use it. We don’t have to use it. We can use just part of it. It’s going to give you ideas on how to implement Senate Bill 190 in a different way,” said Morris.

The commissioners hope they can collaborate to make the most of this opportunity for those who qualify.

“I’m confident that, across the state, county officials can get on the same page with this task force and make it work the way it’s intended. It may be a little bit bumpy, but we’ll get the job done,” said Dixon.

Morris said, “I think the seniors can know now that everybody is working really hard to make it happen.”

The Greene County Commission plans to vote on whether or not to enact the law next week.

In Christian County, commissioners say a fall vote is likely. However, they will hold a study session next Thursday to further discuss the bill. It is open to the public.

