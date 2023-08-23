Greene County, Mo. railroad crossings to close for upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Beginning August 28, BNSF will begin making improvements to railroad crossings between Springfield and Lamar, Mo. Each crossing could be closed for up to two days during repairs.

Below are the location and dates of repairs scheduled for the crossings in Greene County, which should conclude by September 4.

Farm Road 123 and Farm Road 115 on August 28

Farm Road 97 on August 29

Farm Roads 124, 93, and 89 on August 30

Farm Roads 75 and 71 on August 31

Farm Roads 59 and 47 on September 1

And Farm Roads 33 and 84 on September 4th

Railroad crossings to close for repairs (Greene Co. Highway Dept.)

