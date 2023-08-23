How to save on your electric bill during excessive heat

A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their...
A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their incomes on energy.(WCAX)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ameren, who provides electricity for part of the state, came up with some strategies to keep cool while reducing energy costs.

You can use air conditioners when temperatures are high enough to trigger excessive heat warnings, but you need to keep them maintained in order to reduce the strain on them.

Limit your use of incandescent bulbs. They use a lot of energy, and create heat. You can replace them with LED bulbs for long-term savings.

When it comes to cooling, setting your thermostat lower than your target temperature will not cool it faster. It will just use more energy and cost more money.

Block out the heat from getting inside your home by sealing windows and doors with weather-stripping and caulk. Also, make sure to close your blinds and curtains. Limiting air leaks and sun rays coming in can limit drawing on your air conditioning.

Put off chores like laundry or using the dishwasher until the sun goes down. They produce heat, which will make your AC run more.

Unplug or power off electronics so they do not draw power when not in use.

More tips are available on the Ameren website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

