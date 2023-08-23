Jury acquits former Summersville School District supt. of assault charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury in Texas County found the former Summersville School District superintendent not guilty of assault charges.

Attorneys for Rick Stark say the jury acquitted him of a fourth-degree assault charge this week. Prosecutors filed the charge in January. Investigators accused Stark of shoving a student at a basketball game in December.

Stark retired as superintendent at the end of the school year.

