Jury acquits former Summersville School District supt. of assault charges
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury in Texas County found the former Summersville School District superintendent not guilty of assault charges.
Attorneys for Rick Stark say the jury acquitted him of a fourth-degree assault charge this week. Prosecutors filed the charge in January. Investigators accused Stark of shoving a student at a basketball game in December.
Stark retired as superintendent at the end of the school year.
