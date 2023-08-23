Kemin Industries open $70 million expansion in Verona, Mo.

VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - For Verona, Mayor Amy Spears realizes the benefits of a company like Kemin Industries investing in their community.

Kemin Plant expansion opens in Verona, Missouri. (KY3)

“We have a limited capacity for growth if companies don’t invest in us.” Mayor Amy Spears tells KY3 News.

And Kemin Industries is doing just that. The plant, which is already in Verona, makes an ingredient used in meat to help improve the quality.

Today’s announcement, which is a $70 million investment in a 38,000-square-foot expansion when fully operational, will employ 30 more people.

Kemin President Chris Nelson says this expansion is a benefit of his company and the community of Verona, “We have a great quality of people, together make Verona a very logical facility. We have had a facility here in Verona for over 15 years, so we knew exactly what we were getting into and were very pleased with the outcome.”

The opening of the new facility is one mayor Amy Spears says it shows a commitment from Kemin to Verona.

“We are very grateful for what they are bringing into our community. They are bringing jobs; they are bringing life back into a small town.” Mayor Amy Spears.

Bringing that life back into a small that the mayor says hasn’t always had positive news.

“Our small town has had kind of a bad rap over the last few years, and it’s kind of nice to see something positive happening.” Spears told KY3.

Kemin’s President, Chris Nelson, pointed out that the safety of the plant and its workers was at the forefront of his mind.

“Safety for not only the products that we are manufacturing,” said Nelson. “Safety for all the raw ingredients we bring in, all of those are paramount.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.