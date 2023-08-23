M2.6 earthquake recorded in Mississippi County, Mo.

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded 1.5 miles northeast of Wilson City in Mississippi County, Mo. shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An earthquake late Tuesday night, August 22 in Mississippi County, Missouri could be felt by some.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded at 11:07 p.m.

The quake registered 1.5 miles northeast of Wilson City.

It measured approximately 1.7 kilometers, 1.056 miles, deep.

An online USGS report shows at least two people felt the earthquake, one in Paducah and one in Highland, Illinois.

To learn more about the earthquake or to report feeling it, click here for the USGS website.

