Ozark Amphitheater changes policy for Wednesday night concert because of heat

By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Many fans have tickets to see the Doobie Brothers in Camdenton Wednesday night at the Ozarks Amphitheater.

The outdoor venue is allowing an empty water bottle and mini fans for concertgoers. Wednesday night’s Doobie Brothers concert is a much anticipated one.

”It’s taken us another three years to finally get a date with the Doobie Brothers. So to say that we’re beyond ecstatic is probably an understatement,” said Mary Kay Von Brendal, Director of the Ozark Amphitheater.

She says a lot of people are expected to attend in this heat. They plan to have cooling stations throughout.

”If someone needs a little bit of a reprieve from the temperatures, they have the ability to go in there and cool down,” said Von Brendal.

Chief Scott Frandsen with Mid County Fire Protection District says paramedics and EMTs will also be there.

”We have people positioned on both sides of the event. We have tents that are clearly marked as first aid tents, and anybody that has any problem in the out in the stands or anything like that, we are available,” said Chief Frandsen.

He hopes people will take the heat seriously.

”Hopefully, people will listen and take time to make sure they’re hydrated on something other than alcohol,” said Chief Frandsen.

