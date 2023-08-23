Rental companies in the Ozarks stay busy with fan and portable AC requests

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Air conditioning units have been failing in some areas, leaving residents and businesses uncomfortably hot.

Rental companies that supply cooling devices like fans have received countless calls this week about this issue.

Amanda Hemphill owns Eventful Rental and has been in the business for more than a decade. She says there has been a steady increase in cooling devices in the last few summers, but this year has had noticeably more requests. Some of her customers have been left without their requested fans or cooling devices.

“We are trying to expand our inventory and get more fans and misting fans in,” Hemphill said, “Yeah, if you wait until the last minute, sometimes it’s too late.”

She recommends booking these items in advance so it’s guaranteed, especially for events in the summer months.

Her husband, Darick Hemphill, owns a general rental center close by. Occasionally, he has to borrow fans from her business to help his customers from time to time.

He says contractors and residents are getting creative on creating a cooler environment if they cannot lock down a fan.

“We have had a spike of people asking for those types of things and trying to find, you know, clever ways to stay cool. We’ve had one job site. They were wanting to rent tents just to create some shade for their guys to stay cool,” he explained.

Both business owners ask for patience from their customers, trying to keep as many people cool as possible.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Authorities dismiss charges against a juvenile for a deadly crash in Springfield
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Matthew Whittenberg, of Cassville, Mo., faces assault, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and...
Police investigate stabbing at Republic, Mo., home
Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a Springfield Public Schools bus on...
Police investigate crash between SUV and Springfield Public Schools bus; no reported injuries

Latest News

And utility companies in Springfield and Nixa are among those asking customers to conserve...
Springfield’s CU and Nixa Utilities both urging customers to conserve energy this week
On Your Side: What to know about new student loan repayment plan
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, is congratulated by Michael Massey (19) after...
Witt homers and Cole Ragans strikes out 11 as Royals blank A’s
KY3 Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Joe McLean reports.
POLL: Missouri voters are far more accepting of LGBTQ topics in high school than lower grades