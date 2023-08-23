Rental companies in the Ozarks stay busy with fan and portable AC requests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Air conditioning units have been failing in some areas, leaving residents and businesses uncomfortably hot.

Rental companies that supply cooling devices like fans have received countless calls this week about this issue.

Amanda Hemphill owns Eventful Rental and has been in the business for more than a decade. She says there has been a steady increase in cooling devices in the last few summers, but this year has had noticeably more requests. Some of her customers have been left without their requested fans or cooling devices.

“We are trying to expand our inventory and get more fans and misting fans in,” Hemphill said, “Yeah, if you wait until the last minute, sometimes it’s too late.”

She recommends booking these items in advance so it’s guaranteed, especially for events in the summer months.

Her husband, Darick Hemphill, owns a general rental center close by. Occasionally, he has to borrow fans from her business to help his customers from time to time.

He says contractors and residents are getting creative on creating a cooler environment if they cannot lock down a fan.

“We have had a spike of people asking for those types of things and trying to find, you know, clever ways to stay cool. We’ve had one job site. They were wanting to rent tents just to create some shade for their guys to stay cool,” he explained.

Both business owners ask for patience from their customers, trying to keep as many people cool as possible.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

