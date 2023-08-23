Solving chronic nuisance property problems about to get more extensive look by Springfield City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a problem that’s persisted for a long time in Springfield but it’s gotten to the point where those who study the dilemma are calling it an “epidemic” that needs more attention.

The problem is nuisance properties. And while you may associate that term with abandoned houses (which account for about 20 percent of all fire calls) or the unkept, trashy and high-growing grass on the exterior of homes, the term also refers to occupied homes and apartments with substandard living conditions inside including mold.

On Monday night the Springfield City Council, who’s been hearing about the “epidemic” on may different occasions, passed a resolution to set the wheels in motion to try and come up with more successful methods to solve the problem. The edict of the resolution, which passed unanimously, is to assign City Manager Jason Gage and several committees the task of analyzing data that’s already been gathered and provide reports and recommendations on the wide variety of possible actions.

One stand-out piece of data from a housing study of Springfield shows there are around 2,000 residential properties listed in “poor, deteriorated or dilapidated condition.”

“This is going to be a difficult road that we’re going down,” said Zone 3 council member Brandon Jenson, who co-sponsored the resolution along with Zone 1 council member Monica Horton. “But it’s important that we be willing to listen to each other and engage in good faith. I’m not sure where this path is going to take us because it’s going to be based on the data but I know we’re only going to get there if we work together. We recognize that most landlords are good and want to own high-quality property and that most renters are good and just looking for a nice place to live.”

There were 16 speakers who addressed the council. All of them expressed their support for the resolution and several of them told about how difficult it can be to find a good place to live.

“They tell us about floors and stairs that aren’t safe to walk on, ceilings that leak, pipes that back-up with sewage, mold, insects and all kinds of other health and safety hazards,” said Alice Barber, the leader of an organization known as Springfield Tenants Unite. “And those tenants are coming to us because they tried to report them to their landlords first and nothing got fixed.”

“Nuisance properties affect the folks who live in them for the rest of their lives,” said speaker Tom Macfarland. “I have chronic asthmatic bronchitis. I will use an inhaler for the rest of my life because when I was young we lived in the last place we could afford, an old trailer house from the 1970′s. Before we found the problem there was a year of illness in the family. Finally a minor wall repair revealed a large colony of black mold.”

At a recent presentation to the council a 30-member Nuisance Property Work Group showed that over a six-year span there had been almost 18,000 code-violation complaints, an average of about 3,000 a year. Most of them were in the central or north parts of town.

“In the housing study we found that in the northern half of Springfield about 75 percent of our housing stock is more than 50 years-old,” said Rusty Worley, the Co-Chair of the Nuisance Property Work Group. “This is a complicated issue that developed over decades in Springfield and it’s rooted in things like our 22 percent poverty rate that we have in our community.”

While the options for dealing with the problem are wide-ranging, some of the reoccurring themes include revamping building codes and shortening the length of time from when the complaints are received to when action is taken.

“It can take more than 275 days for the city to take action against a property owner who doesn’t follow-through on repairs,” Barber pointed out during her remarks to the council.

There’s also the possibility of establishing CARE teams from the city who would go out to work with tenants and landlords to help solve the problems rather than just serving as an enforcement group that doesn’t offer any solutions.

“Like the little old lady who lives in your neighborhood who may not be able to keep her grass mowed all the time,” Jenson explained. “So this actually would charge the city to identify ways to work with neighborhood associations to help those property owners before they even enter the citation or abatement system.”

Other possibilities brought up include providing incentives for landlords to keep their properties maintained and for the city to do rental inspections.

“There are a lot of conditions that people live in out of fear of retaliation (from their landlords),” said Becky Voltz, the Chair of the New Strategies Subcommittee of the Nuisance Property Work Group.

And while there may be a lot of disagreement in the months ahead on what options should be used, there does seem to be a consensus that something has to be done.”

“Regardless of what type of neighborhood they live in everybody can identify properties like that,” Jenson said. “It impacts public safety, public health and the values of people’s property. It touches almost every facet of our lives.”

