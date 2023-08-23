Springfield Cardinals push start times back because of the heat

Springfield Cardinals/Hammons Field
Springfield Cardinals/Hammons Field(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals announced delayed start times for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games at Hammons Field because of the extreme heat.

The first pitch happens at 7:05 p.m. instead of 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

The Cardinals remind fans they can bring a sealed 20-ounce bottle of water.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Authorities dismiss charges against a juvenile for a deadly crash in Springfield
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a Springfield Public Schools bus on...
Police investigate crash between SUV and Springfield Public Schools bus; no reported injuries
Matthew Whittenberg, of Cassville, Mo., faces assault, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and...
Police investigate stabbing at Republic, Mo., home

Latest News

Kansas City Royals baseball team officials and their consultants talk about proposals for a new...
Royals unveil proposed ballpark and entertainment district plans for 2 locations
FILE - Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) reacts after a Fabian White Jr. basket during the second...
Reggie Chaney, who helped Houston reach the Final Four, dies at 23
O-Zone: Green Forest football coach Greg Tibbitt discusses upcoming season
O-Zone: Green Forest football coach Greg Tibbitt discusses upcoming season
O-Zone: Yellville-Summit football coach Justin Crain discusses upcoming season
O-Zone: Yellville-Summit football coach Justin Crain discusses upcoming season