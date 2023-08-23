Springfield Cardinals push start times back because of the heat
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals announced delayed start times for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games at Hammons Field because of the extreme heat.
The first pitch happens at 7:05 p.m. instead of 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 6:05 p.m.
The Cardinals remind fans they can bring a sealed 20-ounce bottle of water.
