Springfield Cardinals push start times back because of the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals announced delayed start times for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games at Hammons Field because of the extreme heat.

The first pitch happens at 7:05 p.m. instead of 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

The Cardinals remind fans they can bring a sealed 20-ounce bottle of water.

