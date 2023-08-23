Springfield food bank sees food insecurity on daily basis as deadline nears for cost-share grant program applications

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Food Insecure Cost-Share Grant Program provides grants for projects addressing food insecurity in urban areas.

The application for the grant is due one week from Thursday, August 31. Taylor Tuttle is with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA). Tuttle said MDA is offering up to $50,000 for projects that benefit residents lacking food in populated regions of the state.

“We know that there are folks out there that need some assistance with food insecurity and getting food in their homes, and for their families, so this grant is two-fold,” Tuttle said. “It helps get food to those families in need, but it also helps organizations and businesses in that community,” she said.

Tuttle also said there are many Missourians who could be eligible for the funds.

“Businesses, organizations, whose mission is to address food insecurity and help those in need through agricultural production or projects,” she said.

According to the MDA website, grant applications will be considered for projects that:

Reduce food insecurity in urbanized areas by increasing food production and availability to local residents.

Develop production infrastructure and direct distribution venues or reconstruct product facilities.

Demonstrate growth of local economic communities.

Enhance already established areas within a community and provide food production assistance to the community.

Projects should support farmers markets and other economic development initiatives, and they should increase food production and availability. Examples of acceptable projects include the establishment or enhancement of:

Agricultural Learning Centers

Community Prep/Processing Kitchens

Community Gardens

Farmers Markets

Jordan Browning is the Director of Communications at Ozarks Food Harvest. Browning said he’s seen there’s a need for funds like these first-hand here in the Ozarks.

“One in seven children and adults face hunger in southwest Missouri, so that right off the bat is a huge factor,” Browning.

Browning said he works with food-insecure individuals every day at the food bank.

“Right now, the demand is higher than it was during the pandemic, so during the pandemic, we were serving about 50,000 individuals each month, and now that’s about 60 thousand each month.”

Browning also encourages those in need to apply before the due date.

Taylor Tuttle said the deadline to apply for the food insecure cost-share grant is at the end of August, and projects must be complete or near completion by March 31, 2024. She said MDA typically awards the grants in late September.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.