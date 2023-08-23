Springfield Public School board looks at Pipkin Middle designs following construction concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday night, architects presented the Springfield Public Schools School Board with preliminary plans for a new Pipkin Middle School.

It would go on a 100-acre vacant lot in east Springfield. The development team says building a new school would take two years. It estimates it would cost more than $42 million, which does not include any construction off-site like building new roads or improving infrastructure.

It’s a location the Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and some parents feel unsafe for students. The proposed site for the new Pipkin Middle School, included in the district’s Proposition S, was met with a resounding 6 to 1 vote against by the committee.

“It’s at the end of a dead-end road that stretches seven-tenths of a mile to the nearest bus stop,” said Tom Gist, a former teacher from Springfield. “It’s also near a huge plant and railroad tracks.”

Tom Gist was one public speaker at the meeting. He says he hopes the district consults more people about the location. And he hopes the board considers alternatives.

”They were looking for a large block of land that they didn’t have to tear any houses down,” said Gist. “That’s not what a school is. It’s not a structure, it’s a community, and you have to consider that community impact.”

Gist and others we spoke with brought up chemical concerns from the land near a big plant in town. The district sent us this statement addressing the concern:

“As part of due diligence, we have conducted environmental assessments which did not generate any concerns.”

We previously spoke to the district about the concerns. In response to these safety concerns, Stephan Hall, SPS spokesperson, reassured the public that the district had thoroughly evaluated the situation and was committed to implementing necessary safety enhancements.

“Every property comes with unique challenges. There will always be opportunities to identify, modify, and add safety enhancements, and we are prepared to do that,” he said. “Building a new middle school from the ground up and designing it for students, thinking about their futures and how we can best prepare them to succeed,” Hall said, highlighting the district’s vision for the project.

Springfield Public Schools remains determined to forge ahead with its construction plans, aiming to break ground in 2026 as scheduled.

