Springfield’s CU and Nixa Utilities both urging customers to conserve energy this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As you drive down the Medical Mile in Springfield there’s a medical plaza sign at the corner of National and Monclair that carries information on the businesses located within the strip mall and as many signs do, a temperature check.

The temperature reading on this sign says simply: “DANG” (with the temperature ‘o’ designation next to it).

That’s not only clever but also a perfect description of the oppressive heat this week that has caused Springfield City Utilities to set a new record for electricity usage this year.

“On Monday of this week we hit a new peak for this year of 778 megawatts at right around the 5 o’clock hour,” said Joel Alexander, CU’s Information and Media Services Manager. “Our all-time peak for the utilities system was 802 megawatts back in 2011.”

“We’re peaking as well,” added Nixa Utilities Director and Assistant City Administrator Doug Colvin. “There are a lot of extra things running besides air conditioners on hot days like refrigerators in the garage and things like that.”

So with all that high-demand, both Nixa Utilities and Springfield City Utilities are encouraging customers to conserve electricity.

It’s not an emergency situation but the goal is to keep that from happening.

So here are some suggestions:

-- Use a smart thermostat to adjust the setting at night and when no one is home. Keep your home warmer than normal when you are away.

-- Change or clean the filters in the air handler at least twice during the cooling season. On the outside unit, keep the fins and coils free from leaves, dust and grass clippings and other debris.

-- Close drapes and shades during the day to keep out the heat from the sun – especially on the south and west sides.

-- Turn ceiling fans counterclockwise to push cool air down.

-- Keep cool air from heading out an exterior door by placing a draft stopper to block gaps at the threshold, adding weather stripping inside door frames, or attaching a door seal to the bottom of the door.

-- Cook with small appliances. Ovens release heat that makes it harder to keep your home cool. Try cooking with appliances that use less energy, such as microwaves, crockpots, or an air fryer.

-- Replace heat producing incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs.

-- Check to make sure your fireplace damper is tightly closed.

“One of the best ways to save money is with your thermostat,” Alexander pointed out. “If you don’t need to be cooling that house for the 8-9 hours you’re at work that is going to make a difference. Then if you have a programmable thermostat you can set it up to come on about 45 minutes before you get home to be at a temperature you feel comfortable with. Insulation is another thing we look at all the time. Insulation can save you a lot of money throughout the year hot or cold. And yes, even one person conserving will make a difference. And if more people do it that will make a bigger difference.”

“Closing blinds will also make a difference,” Colvin added. “Just keeping that sunlight from coming in and heating things up. If you have several TV’s or computers and appliances in the house, some of them are drawing power whether they’re being used or not. Almost everything that’s plugged-in is using a little bit of power. The big things though are air conditioners, dishwashers, electric dryers and hot water tanks. If you can take a quicker shower you save water and electricity because you’re going to be reheating that whole tank again if you don’t. And that’s probably one that a lot of people don’t think about.”

In addition to saving money on your electric bill by conserving energy, Colvin explained that every time Nixa Utilities sets a new peak in power usage, it affects the price they have to pay to get electricity from transmission companies and sometimes that cost gets passed on to customers.

“We do purchase some of our power on the open market,” Colvin said. “On days like today that market power is very expensive. So the less of that you use obviously is going to keep your cost down. For our customers we have base rates for both residential and commercial users. But we also have a power-cost adder and if all our prices go up on the wholesale side, we charge an addition on the (customer’s) bill to make up the difference.”

Energy conservation is not only a monetary consideration but it can also help avoid a repeat of what happened in the winter of 2021 when the regional power grid that CU is a part of ordered rolling black-outs all through its system. That marked the first time ever that CU had to carry out rolling black-outs even though it wasn’t their decision.

“That’s really something we’re trying to avoid and avoiding that high-demand is really going to lessen those chances,” Alexander said. “But we all answer to the Southwest Power Pool which feeds all the way up to the Canadian border and it all depends on how this works together. Things have changed in that you have more population growth and economic development in virtually every community that’s in that Southwest Power Pool. So all that growth plays a part in the demand on their systems. Right now everything looks good but we’re looking at it day-by-day. We’re going to get through this but we’ve got to do it together.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.