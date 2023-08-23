Traffic Alert: Springfield City Utilities crews repairing water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utility crews are repairing a water main break impacting traffic.

The break happened Wednesday afternoon on Jefferson Avenue between Sunshine Street and Portland. The city has closed roads in the area so crews can fix the water main.

The city did not give a timeline for the repair.

