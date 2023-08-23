Traffic Alert: Springfield City Utilities crews repairing water main break

Springfield City Utility crews are repairing a water main break impacting traffic.
Springfield City Utility crews are repairing a water main break impacting traffic.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utility crews are repairing a water main break impacting traffic.

The break happened Wednesday afternoon on Jefferson Avenue between Sunshine Street and Portland. The city has closed roads in the area so crews can fix the water main.

The city did not give a timeline for the repair.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Authorities dismiss charges against a juvenile for a deadly crash in Springfield
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Matthew Whittenberg, of Cassville, Mo., faces assault, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and...
Police investigate stabbing at Republic, Mo., home
Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a Springfield Public Schools bus on...
Police investigate crash between SUV and Springfield Public Schools bus; no reported injuries

Latest News

High temperatures will again top out in the mid to upper 90s Thursday,
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dog Days of Summer
Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County sheriff fires deputy at center of child pornography investigation
KY3's Marina Silva reports.
Camden County sheriff fires deputy at center of child pornography investigation
Missouri voters oppose medical treatments, more accepting of gender-affirming counseling for...
POLL: Missouri voters oppose medical treatments, more accepting of gender-affirming counseling for minors
KY3 Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Joe McLean reports.
POLL: Missouri voters oppose medical treatments, more accepting of gender-affirming counseling for minors