What’s Going Around: poison oak

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - There is no shortage of fantastic views in the Ozarks and a hiking trip is sometimes just what is needed to unwind but if you’re not careful you could quickly regret it.

“If you’re out there and you’re susceptible to it, whether you’re young or old, you’re probably regret touching that plant,” said Dr. Neil Schwartzman, an internal medicine physician at Lake Regional Heath Systems.

Dr. Schwartzman said he’s seeing a lot of patients coming with skin rashes from poison oak, poison ivy, and poison sumac.

“Typically it’s going to be a branch with three leaves on it and there may be flowers,” said Dr. Schwartzman. “The oil the plant produces induces allergies in 50 to 75 percent of people who come into contact with it and they will then develop a intensely pruritic, itchy rash that often will blister.”

Dr. Schwartzman said it also easily spread.

“If they get it on their clothing and they rub their hands on it and then rub or another body part, it’s very easy to spread from one part of a body to another or from one person to another,” said Dr. Schwartzman.

Dr. Schwartzman said the sweltering heat only makes it worse too.

″It’s 100 degrees out, it’s humid and you sweat, you wipe your brow and then you get poison ivy and lots of places you don’t want to get it,” said Dr. Schwartzman.

He also said people should be careful about old wives’ tales.

“People will say put peroxide on it or put gasoline on it which I can’t recommend,” said Dr. Schwartzman, “I can’t say it works, I can’t say it doesn’t work. "

He said there are things people can do at home.

“They can use oatmeal baths or Aveeno baths, cool water, not hot,” said Dr. Schwartzman.

Dr. Schwartzman said sometimes that isn’t enough.

″You treat it with steroids, creams and you have to use a really high potency cream,” said Dr. Schwartzman.

If that doesn’t work, Dr. Schwartzman said oral steroids like Prednisone may be needed.

