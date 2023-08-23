WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79

Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.(Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Longtime professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, WWE has confirmed.

Funk wrestled in numerous promotions for several decades, including WWE and World Championship Wrestling, and he is considered one of the biggest influences of the “hardcore” style. Many believe he is one of the best performers of all time.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Mick Foley tweeted, upon learning the news of Funk’s death from his daughter Brandee.

Funk was well-known for his feud with Ric Flair in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend,” Flair tweeted.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother Dory Funk Jr. in 2009. The siblings were trained by their father, Dory Funk Sr. He was a promoter of the Amarillo, Texas-based Western States Sports where the Funk brothers began their careers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Authorities dismiss charges against a juvenile for a deadly crash in Springfield
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Matthew Whittenberg, of Cassville, Mo., faces assault, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and...
Police investigate stabbing at Republic, Mo., home
Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a Springfield Public Schools bus on...
Police investigate crash between SUV and Springfield Public Schools bus; no reported injuries

Latest News

High temperatures will again top out in the mid to upper 90s Thursday,
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dog Days of Summer
Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County sheriff fires deputy at center of child pornography investigation
KY3's Marina Silva reports.
Camden County sheriff fires deputy at center of child pornography investigation
Missouri voters oppose medical treatments, more accepting of gender-affirming counseling for...
POLL: Missouri voters oppose medical treatments, more accepting of gender-affirming counseling for minors
KY3 Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Joe McLean reports.
POLL: Missouri voters oppose medical treatments, more accepting of gender-affirming counseling for minors