3 dogs die from heat-related illness after being found in locked car at gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police are looking for the person who locked three dogs inside a car, resulting in the animals’ deaths.

Birmingham police responded to a call from someone who found two adult dogs and a puppy locked in a car at a gas station on Aug. 23.

Birmingham Police called the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to help with the rescue efforts for the three dogs.

Police were able to break the window to let the dogs out, but one of the adult dogs had already died.

The other adult dog and puppy were then treated for heat illness. They later succumbed to the illness.

Allison Black Cornelius, CEO of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, said a heat stroke is a painful way for a dog to die.

“You leave a dog in the car, their body temperature raises to that level, their blood starts to clot, and they start to cramp. It is an incredibly excruciating and horrible way to die,” Cornelius said.

In a case like this, Cornelius said it was critical that police broke the car window when they did.

“There are jurisdictions in our state that will wait for a temperature check. To do temperature checks as an animal control officer, you have to be trained,” she said. “You have a special tool that you put against the window and there actually are people that will want us to come there first. It may take us 10 minutes or 40 minutes to get there, but this is life or death.”

As temperatures rise into the triple digits this week, Cornelius is reminding people to keep their dogs at home to keep them safe.

“You think you’re popping into the gas station, or popping into the store and it’s no big deal, but it’s no different from a child. It’s not safe,” she said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information on who left the dogs locked inside the car. You can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the humane society at 916-786-8676.

