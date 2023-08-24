Athlete of the Week: Bella Faria, Kickapoo volleyball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Kickapoo’s volleyball team goes as senior Bella Faria goes. “Bella is our constant communicator,” said Kickapoo Head Coach Marci Adams. “Our full-go competitor. And whenever the heat is on, she wants the ball.”

And as the temperature turned up, Bella led the Lady Chiefs to unprecedented heights.

“We wouldn’t have gotten that far without her leading us,” said Kickapoo senior Kya Johnson. “And her being a great teammate as well.”

