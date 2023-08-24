City of Branson, Kansas City Chiefs ink partnership

(@GEHAField)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs inked a partnership with the city of Branson.

The partnership between the Chiefs and the Branson and Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community means an official Chiefs season kickoff rally will occur each year. Branson will also be a significant part of the club’s NFL Draft coverage, season ticket holder events, and fan events.

“Like GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Branson serves as a bucket-list destination for people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life and is a treasure located right in our backyard,” Mark Donovan, Chiefs President, said.

The Branson tourism office will have a space inside the Ford Tailgate District. It will also sponsor the Chief’s Hometown Hero program that honors frontline workers.

The drive to Branson is less than four hours from the Kansas City metro. The tourism office says the area offers something for everyone, including live entertainment, water sports and lakes, hiking, golf courses, and a theme park.

