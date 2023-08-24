City of Republic, Mo., cancels its water conservation request

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Republic canceled its water conservation order after repairs to a water well were made.

The city issued the order on Tuesday following trouble with the pump at Well No. 3. It sits next to Republic Middle School. It provides 25% to 30% of the pumping capacity for the city.

City leaders say the community made a huge impact. Overall water consumption decreased by about 20%.

