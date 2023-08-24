Cleanup efforts continue at old Kerr-McGee facility in Springfield

By Frances Watson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People living by the old Kerr-McGee plant in northwest Springfield got an update about clean-up efforts Wednesday night.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has been leading efforts to clean up creosote contamination.

“We never dreamed of anything like this,” said Lavonne Ritter.

She says she’s lived near the Kee-McGee plant for over 50 years.

“That company was a good neighbor. They had Halloween parties,” she said. “They had Easter egg hunts. There was no concern about the smell or anything. Nobody really cared. Not back then.”

The company used creosote to treat railroad ties for decades. Runoff from the wastewater contaminated the ground nearby with cancer-causing chemicals.

Ritter says it could have been the cause of her past illnesses.

She said, “I’m the only one in my family who had any kind of cancer. I am very concerned. Was this the result? Or was this not?”

Based on the data that we’ve collected to date, we are not seeing complete exposure pathways. However, what I would say is certainly for the residents that have lived here a long time, there’s been a number of concerns voiced by those residents about their adverse health effects due to living next to this facility,” said Tasha Lewis, Multistate Trust State Sites Program Director.

Lewis says that while it’s very difficult to clean up creosote, they are committed to the effort and will continue to monitor the groundwater.

“There will be a pump and treat system operating for a very long time. We’re looking at other alternatives, potentially including putting a cap on this site and putting in a barrier wall or slurry wall. These are all things that can help reduce the long-term operational costs,” she said.

Ritter believes there’s nothing that can be done to treat the contaminated 68 acres of land near her home.

“I think it will never be cleaned up. It’s too big of an area. It’s been too many years. It’s into the ground. How deep into the ground is anybody’s guess. They can’t really do much of anything else but leave it alone,” she said.

More information about the cleanup project, including testing results can be found here.

