Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for several burglaries

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for several burglaries.

Dalton Hall, 30, faces charges of burglary and property damage.

Investigators say they tied Hall to several burglaries in eastern Douglas County near Vanzant. Many of those homes burglarized were uninhabited.

On August 20, the Multijurisdictional Task Force responded to a barn near Vanzant where they believed Hall was hiding. Investigators say Hall took off into the woods as task force members arrived. Investigators say they found several stolen items, including drugs.

The sheriff’s office is offering a reward for Hall’s capture.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.