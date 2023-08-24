Fact Finders: Will toll bridge at Lake of the Ozarks ever be free to cross?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a bridge that connects the eastern side of the Lake of the Ozarks to the western side. But you must pay a toll to get from one side to the other.

When the bridge was built, it was promised once it’s paid off, you won’t have to pay for it anymore.

So, many want to know, Will the bridge ever be free to cross?

Nearly 235,000 drivers crossed the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge in July. In the busy season, each passenger car, van, or pickup pays $3 to cross. Trucks and bigger vehicles pay a bit more. It’s been saving people time since 1998.

“So a 20 to 30-minute drive is two minutes now?” remarked reporter Paul Adler

“Yes, particularly the people who were wanting to commute to get to the medical facilities over here,” explained Jim Werner of The Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge. “You just can’t imagine where that has been a bonus. Also, the police and fire protection that the folks can have back and forth. There’s more cooperation between the fire districts since they can assist each other now and do it much quicker.”

The people in charge have been paying down the $43 million cost to build the bridge ever since it opened to traffic in 1998. The debt is down to about $8 million now.

The most recent audit predicted the payoff date will happen in 2026. That means the 20 employees will be out of a job. But drivers will cross without paying a toll.

“This bridge will be paid off. It will be a free bridge,” stated Werner. “You may not hear this very often. But we’re looking forward to going out of business. And it’ll be a great payday for all of our patrons.”

After the debt is paid in full, The Missouri Department of Transportation tells us, “The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) and the Lake of the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge Transportation Development District (LOCB) have a cooperative agreement in place to transfer the bridge to the MHTC following the retirement of the LOCB bonds, obligations and liabilities for the bridge.”

Drivers will not pay a toll once the state owns the Community Bridge.

Some of you think paying off the bridge has taken too long. So, we examined several numbers for the bridge, from salaries to monthly income to the most recent audit. We also asked an accounting professor to double-check our work. As best we can tell, the finances are in order.

Back to the viewer question: Will the bridge ever be free to cross? YES, it will. But we don’t have an exact date at this point.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.