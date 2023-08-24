Fact Finders: Will toll bridge at Lake of the Ozarks ever be free to cross?

Bridge connects the eastern side of The Lake of the Ozarks to the western side.
Lake of the Ozarks Community Toll Bridge
Lake of the Ozarks Community Toll Bridge(Marina Silva)
By Paul Adler
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a bridge that connects the eastern side of the Lake of the Ozarks to the western side. But you must pay a toll to get from one side to the other.

When the bridge was built, it was promised once it’s paid off, you won’t have to pay for it anymore.

So, many want to know, Will the bridge ever be free to cross?

Nearly 235,000 drivers crossed the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge in July. In the busy season, each passenger car, van, or pickup pays $3 to cross. Trucks and bigger vehicles pay a bit more. It’s been saving people time since 1998.

“So a 20 to 30-minute drive is two minutes now?” remarked reporter Paul Adler

“Yes, particularly the people who were wanting to commute to get to the medical facilities over here,” explained Jim Werner of The Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge. “You just can’t imagine where that has been a bonus. Also, the police and fire protection that the folks can have back and forth. There’s more cooperation between the fire districts since they can assist each other now and do it much quicker.”

The people in charge have been paying down the $43 million cost to build the bridge ever since it opened to traffic in 1998. The debt is down to about $8 million now.

The most recent audit predicted the payoff date will happen in 2026. That means the 20 employees will be out of a job. But drivers will cross without paying a toll.

“This bridge will be paid off. It will be a free bridge,” stated Werner. “You may not hear this very often. But we’re looking forward to going out of business. And it’ll be a great payday for all of our patrons.”

After the debt is paid in full, The Missouri Department of Transportation tells us, “The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) and the Lake of the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge Transportation Development District (LOCB) have a cooperative agreement in place to transfer the bridge to the MHTC following the retirement of the LOCB bonds, obligations and liabilities for the bridge.”

Drivers will not pay a toll once the state owns the Community Bridge.

Some of you think paying off the bridge has taken too long. So, we examined several numbers for the bridge, from salaries to monthly income to the most recent audit. We also asked an accounting professor to double-check our work. As best we can tell, the finances are in order.

Back to the viewer question: Will the bridge ever be free to cross? YES, it will. But we don’t have an exact date at this point.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Authorities dismiss charges against a juvenile for a deadly crash in Springfield
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Matthew Whittenberg, of Cassville, Mo., faces assault, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and...
Police investigate stabbing at Republic, Mo., home
Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a Springfield Public Schools bus on...
Police investigate crash between SUV and Springfield Public Schools bus; no reported injuries

Latest News

And utility companies in Springfield and Nixa are among those asking customers to conserve...
Springfield’s CU and Nixa Utilities both urging customers to conserve energy this week
On Your Side: What to know about new student loan repayment plan
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, is congratulated by Michael Massey (19) after...
Witt homers and Cole Ragans strikes out 11 as Royals blank A’s
KY3 Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Joe McLean reports.
POLL: Missouri voters are far more accepting of LGBTQ topics in high school than lower grades